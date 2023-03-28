Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.35 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $210,900.66 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27198694 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $204,044.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

