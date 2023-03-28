Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 141 ($1.73) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

