Cemtrex Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Stock Down 10.2 %

CETXP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.