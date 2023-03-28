Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 3.7 %
CETEF stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.
About Cathedral Energy Services
