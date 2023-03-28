Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 3.7 %

CETEF stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

