Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

