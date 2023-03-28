Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
