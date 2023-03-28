Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

