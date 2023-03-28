Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,116,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,192,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

