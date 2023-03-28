Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 4.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.18. 17,293,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,794,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.