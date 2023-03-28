Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Down 4.8%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 499,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 975,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Stories

