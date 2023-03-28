Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 99.2% in March

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,800 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

