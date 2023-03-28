Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. The company had a trading volume of 243,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

