Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 10,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,956. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.