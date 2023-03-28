Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 91.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 104.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,200,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,048 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

