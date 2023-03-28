Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLBEY remained flat at C$5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.
Calbee Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calbee (CLBEY)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.