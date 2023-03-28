Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLBEY remained flat at C$5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.

Calbee Company Profile

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

