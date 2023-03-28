Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $968.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

