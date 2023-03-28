Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.70. 40,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.62. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.