Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,641 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,772. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

