Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,833 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. 221,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.43. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.



