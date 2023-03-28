Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,540. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.33.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

