Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 483,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.