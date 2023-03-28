Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,306 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $518,631.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,239 shares of company stock worth $8,281,125. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of PRVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 564,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,809. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.