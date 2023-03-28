Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 228,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,283. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,229. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

