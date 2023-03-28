Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Boston Partners increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 206,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. 21,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $526,435 over the last ninety days. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

