C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CXAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.42. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,437. C5 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

