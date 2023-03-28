Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$42.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.64.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

