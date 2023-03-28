BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.60.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BRP by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

