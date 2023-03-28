BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

DOOO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,559. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BRP by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

