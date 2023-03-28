BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
BRP Price Performance
DOOO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,559. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP
About BRP
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.