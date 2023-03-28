BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$138.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.54.

DOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.57. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

