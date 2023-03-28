Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $130.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.40) to GBX 111 ($1.36) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.