Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

