Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $127.60

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $295,752,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

