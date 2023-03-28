Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $12.70

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZ. Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.73. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 35.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 78.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 83.7% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 22.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

