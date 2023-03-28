Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $9.21

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INFN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also

