Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$14.19

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.62%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

