Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $626.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

