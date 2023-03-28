BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.44

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 38465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $506.77 million, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.19 million. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BrightView by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in BrightView by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 715,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BrightView by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.