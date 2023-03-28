Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.