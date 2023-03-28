BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 6.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 413,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,951,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

