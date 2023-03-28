Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,621. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

