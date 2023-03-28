Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,367.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $14.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

