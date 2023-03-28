Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. Braskem shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 226,880 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.