Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. Braskem shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 226,880 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

