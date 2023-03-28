Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Up 1.7 %

Brambles stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,021. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

