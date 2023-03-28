Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003463 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $75.11 million and $642,129.33 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

