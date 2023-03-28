Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases Shares of 4,533 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 467,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

