Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

