Bowman & Co S.C. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $154.23. 391,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,729. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.