Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Comcast by 98.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.