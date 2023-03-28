Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 8,228 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 73,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,916. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.