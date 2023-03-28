Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bowlero Stock Up 2.4 %

Bowlero stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 1,119,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,532 shares of company stock worth $91,636,573. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

