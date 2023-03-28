Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,569 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Haemonetics worth $49,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the period.

Haemonetics stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

